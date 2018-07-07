Cookham Media Hub celebrates fifth anniversary

More than £1,000 was raised for charity at the fifth anniversary meeting of a Cookham networking group.

Cookham Media Hub was founded five years ago as a group for media professionals, and raised £1,200 at its celebration on Wednesday, June 27.

About 50 guests were treated to a talk from BBC 5 Live Radio presenter Dotun Adebayo, who talked about his radio career.

BBC Radio 4 presenter Michael Buerk also recorded a special message for the meeting, and every penny made from ticket sales and a raffle was donated to Cookham-based charity Partners For Change (PFC) Ethiopia.

Media Hub co-founder and PFC Ethiopia ambassador Sarah Parfitt said: “When we first founded it we did not think it would last this long – we never put that much thought into it.

“It was really good to have so many people there, it was like a big celebration.”

Initially starting out as a small group of 15 people meeting in the Kings Arms in Cookham, the Media Hub has now grown significantly, with more than three times that number at the anniversary event.

As it has grown, more ticket sales have enabled the organisers to book a variety of speakers and guests, hosting a poet, a successful entrepreneur who suffers from severe Parkinson's disease, and a star of Channel 4 programme Gogglebox in the past year.

Sarah said: “I like to make it so that no two events are the same.

“We have had such a great mix over the years, which has really helped to keep it interesting.”

To donate to PFC Ethiopia visit bit.ly/ 2EBPE5K