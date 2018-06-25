In pictures: Cookham Dean primary school fair

Prime Minister Theresa May showed England’s World Cup footballers how to do it as she tucked away a penalty at the Cookham Dean Primary School fair.

Sporting her trademark leopard print shoes, the Maidenhead MP showed coolness and composure as she found the back of the net in the Beat the Goalie competition.

During her visit to the school in Bigfrith Lane on Saturday, Mrs May also sat down for a drink and a chat with pupils as part of the nationwide Great Get Together campaign.

The initiative aims to honour the life of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox by encouraging people to celebrate what they have in common.

The circus-themed fair also saw every youngster given a red nose on entry with aspiring conjurers taking part in an Oojamaflip circus workshop.

Wendy Grice, chairman of the PTA, said: “I think the children that chatted with her felt quite special and seemed to really enjoy the day.”

The event raised more than £5000.