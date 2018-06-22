Cookham woman to take on gruelling challenges for breast cancer charities

A woman from Cookham is taking on a number of ambitious challenges to raise awareness for a cause close to her heart.

After watching her god-mother Jo Wheeler and her friends’ mums suffer with breast cancer, Hatty Newman decided to spend the summer raising awareness of the disease for charity.

Next month, the 28-year-old will be taking part in the Prudential London-Surrey 100 bike ride and she will climb Skafell Pike, in the Lake District, and Snowdon in north Wales, in August.

She will cycle 874 miles from Lands’ End to John O’Groats in September and finally in October she will take part in a half marathon in Oxford.

Hatty had originally only planned the epic cycle ride across the length of Great Britain.

She said: “I was thinking about my sponsorship and I thought I could try to do something once a month over the course of the summer.”

She added: “The one I’m most worried about is the half marathon because I don’t like running.”

After being diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time in 2017, her godmother Jo finished her treatment in January.

The 55-year-old said Hatty was there for her after each chemotherapy appointment and two operations.

“My amazing goddaughter looked after me; she came every single time,” she said.

Although the events Hatty is taking part in are not for the faint- hearted, she has a huge appreciation for what people suffering with cancer go through.

She said: “Seeing people go through chemotherapy at the hospital really puts everything into perspective.“

Keen to show her gratitude and support, Jo, along with Hatty’s mum, Jude Coles, have arranged a cake and coffee morning for Hatty’s chosen charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel.

Jo is inviting cake and coffee lovers to pop in to her home at Strande Castle Stables, Cookham on Saturday between 10am and 1pm.

Four legged friends are welcome.