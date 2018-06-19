Crowds enjoy Cookham village fair

The annual village fair enjoyed a large turnout in Cookham on Saturday.

Visitors took in a number of live performances at the event in Cookham Moor.

Attractions included a barbecue, a raffle, tractor rides and the ever popular dog show.

Shannon Phillis helps organise the stalls at the fair.

She was delighted her golden labrador, Missy, was commended for her performance in the agility section of the show.

Shannon said: “It was a really great day.

“It seemed like most of the village came out to support the event.”

The event was organised by a number of scout and guide groups from the village and surrounding areas.

“It was just a nice day,” said Shannon

“The weather wasn't too hot or too cold.

“And it was great to see all the different groups working working together for the community,”