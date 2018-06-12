Author pens book about moving from Cookham to France

An author has penned a book about his life after moving from Cookham to France.

Brent Tyler’s From Cookham to Cannes tells the story of how he and his wife Debbie's lives nearly fell apart after the cooking magazine they ran went out of business.

Out of money and unable to find work, the couple decided to pack up and restart their lives in France eight years ago, and the book describes the ups and downs of their experience.

Brent said: “It could have happened to anyone. You find that you are in a situation where your life, not through any fault of your own, gets turned upside down, and you just have to take a leap of faith.”

Jobs the pair have undertaken in France have seen them working for the rich and famous, including working in a chateau where Jude Law and Richard E. Grant were filming the film Dom Hemingway.

Along the way, the pair also came across Guss, a ball-obsessed German shepherd cross who ‘adopted’ them.

Despite spending eight years in France, Brent said he and Debbie miss some parts of Cookham and would like to return one day.

Brent said: “In Cookham the community feel is wonderful and the restaurants they have there are amazing.

“I absolutely love Cookham, of course, we miss it, but we have to do work here.

The book took Brent about four years to write, and he is currently working on a second instalment.

You can purchase from Cookham to Cannes on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2t5xSAj .