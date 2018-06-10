Record producer to release album inspired by Cookham church

A record producer who has worked with Elton John, Led Zeppelin and George Harrison is releasing a new album inspired by a Cookham church.

Stuart Epps has worked with his wife Juliet and friend John Church, all of whom are Cookham residents, to release Listen To Him, a nine-track religious album.

The album will be officially launched on Friday, June 29 at Holy Trinity Church.

Stuart said: “The church is very much the focal point of the village, you just can’t not be impressed by it, it’s an incredible building.

“I became more familiar with the church and the people when I started going with my wife Juliet, and we’ve done things like charity concerts.”

The church has become a significant part of Stuart’s life. He and Julia got married there in 2012, but it is also where the couple met their collaborator John Church, an 87-year-old former surgeon who worked in Rwanda during the genocide.

John, a regular attendee at the church, wrote the majority of the songs on the album, while Stuart and Juliet provided the vocals.

John said: “It’s about the idea of pilgrimage, and going on a journey of self-discovery.”

The trio went to Israel last year to do a pilgrimage of their own, which they have taken heavy inspiration from.

At the launch event Stuart, Juliet and John will play the album, before going into an in-depth discussion of each track.

Tickets are available for £20 from the Stationery Depot, on Station Road, or the church’s office.