Timmy Mallett completes 2,000km pilgrimage in memory of brother

Timmy Mallett is back in the UK after cycling 2,000km through France and Spain.

He completed the six-week Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, cycling from his home in Cookham to the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral in Santiago.

The TV presenter, who arrived home on Thursday, May 17, was raising awareness of how people can meet their potential.

He did the journey in memory of his brother Martin who had Down's syndrome and died aged 64 just days before Timmy set off.

He said: “It was not a jolly, it’s an extraordinary thing, by far the toughest thing I’ve ever done.

“I look at myself and think ‘did I reach my potential?’ Yeah, I bloody did, and that’s what I set out to do.”

Setting off at the beginning of March, Timmy battled through the elements throughout the journey.

He said: “We had the beast from the east, the mini beast, snow, wind, rain, hail and the occasional bit of sunshine. That in itself makes it one of the biggest things you could ever do.”

Along the way Timmy took the time almost every day to get off his bike and paint something, sending them back as he went.

Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve, friends of Timmy, went out to meet him in France, dropping off some supplies and taking some of his paintings to send home.

Now Timmy is looking to publish the paintings. He said: “There’s a story in each of the paintings, about why I chose that view.

“Some are a bit washed out because they’re covered in rain spots.”

Timmy also brought a bag full of Martin Mallett name tags, the type that are sewed into clothes, and every day he left a tag somewhere on his journey.

He said: “I stuck them where there was a great view, or a roadside memorial, or a castle, cathedral, church.

“It became a moment where I thought about my brother, about reaching my potential, and I put the final one in a bottle with a photo of Martin and me and chucked it into the Bay of Biscay.”

There will be a service for Martin at Holy Trinity Church in Cookham on Saturday, June 23. All are welcome to attend.