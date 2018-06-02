SITE INDEX

    • Cups awarded to nursing home's most active residents

    The fittest and most active residents of a care home were presented with awards last week.

    Harwood House Nursing Home, in Spring Lane, holds annual Storks Cup awards, which were given out on Thursday.

    The Mayor, Cllr Paul Lion, and Mayoress Laura Lion handed out cups of tea to residents at the home.

    Dougie Symons was the male winner of the Storks Cup and Stella Beedell was the female winner.

    An Inspiring Independence award was presented to Joyce Pearson for retaining independence with minimal dependency on others.

    The Storks Cup celebrates residents who keep active and exercise at the home, and is named after Muriel Ashcroft who lived at Harwood House until she died aged 102.

    Muriel kept mobile all her life and was nicknamed ‘Storks’ by her husband for her long legs.

