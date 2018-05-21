In pictures: Let's Rock the Moor 2018

One of Berkshire’s biggest festivals fought off competition from the Royal Wedding and FA Cup Final as the sold-out crowd partied into the night.

Let’s Rock the Moor, held on Cookham’s Marsh Meadow, had thousands of attendees who got down to some of the best sounds the Eighties has to offer.

Adam Ant, Tony Hadley and Billy Ocean headlined the 10th-anniversary festival, which donates a portion of its profits to good causes in the area.

Karen Walter, one of the event’s organisers, said: "It’s absolutely amazing the number of people that came in so early because Tony Hadley was on at 12pm.

“I think it gets better every year. This time there were hardly any queues, even though we sold out.

“They’ve worked out the winning formula.”

The organisers were working under the assumption that the Royal Wedding would steal some of the festival’s thunder, with the event attracting 13million TV viewers on the BBC alone.

But expectations were defied as the festival sold out, part in thanks to the organisers opting to broadcast the wedding on the central screen while Tony Hadley played his set.

Karen said: “We saw people were taking photos and videos to send to their friends, just to say how amazing it was to watch the wedding there.

“It really wasn’t a bad soundtrack for it.”

The audience got into the spirit and dressed up as everything Eighties, including Darth Vader and the Ghostbusters, and luminescent paint was splattered everywhere.

Youngsters also got involved with the retro theme, and there was plenty to keep them entertained too, with enormous PacMan figures being clambered on, inflatable zorbs and a selection of fairground rides too.