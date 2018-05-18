Councillors refuse 'ugly' Cookham house plan

Controversial plans for a house that was described as ‘ugly’ by one councillor have been rejected.

Only one councillor voted in favour of the plans to build the new home in Terry’s Lane, in Cookham, as the Maidenhead Development Management Panel followed the advice of planning officers and refused the application at a meeting on Wednesday, May 9.

Officers recommended refusal, stating the building was not architecturally innovative enough, and said it was also unclear how visible it would be from the River Thames.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) said: “I can’t imagine anything worse looking than this house, it looks like an enormous bridge.

“It doesn’t look right, it is not the kind of thing we would expect to see in this neck of the woods.

“It just looks ugly.”

Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) pointed out that Cllr Walters lives in a Tudor cottage, and that appearance is ‘subjective’.

She said: “[Grand Designs presenter] Kevin McCloud has a lot of these kinds of designs on his TV show.

“I think it’s a great design.”

Officers also stated that the property may be at risk from wayward golf balls from the nearby Winter Hill Golf Club.

Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham), who is a member of the golf club, said: “You’d have to be an extremely bad golfer to get balls in there.

“None of my colleagues have ever got close to it."

Phillip’s Planning Services Ltd would not provide the Advertiser with images of the plans, but they can be seen online at publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/. Use the reference 17/03477/FULL.

Also at the meeting, an application for a canine day-care facility was approved, despite receiving opposition from the Cookham Society and Cookham Parish Council.

Councillors voted in favour of the Pawz and Bonez centre on Long Lane, Cookham, on the condition that it opens between 7am-7pm from Monday to Friday only, and did not take on more than 15 dogs at any one time.