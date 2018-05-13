Charities look forward to Let's Rock the Moor festival windfall

Charities are looking forward to the return of Let’s Rock the Moor after last year’s event raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

The family-friendly Eighties festival, which takes place in Marsh Meadow, raised £42,600 last year.

Maidenhead-based charities are looking forward to the 10th-anniversary festival, which takes place on Saturday, May 19, and the money it is expected to raise.

The Link Foundation received more than £11,000 last year, and has been given a total of about £80,000 by the festival over the last seven years.

Link Foundation chairwoman Una Loughrey said: “Without the money from the festival I do not think charities would be able to do as much.

“Thanks to the money, we can have more children who are benefitting.”

The Link Foundation uses the money to buy beds for children who are forced to sleep on floors and sofas, as well as providing school uniforms to those most in need.

Una said: “You won’t believe how many children don’t have a bed to sleep on and are sleeping on a sofa.

“Sometimes it is just a coat thrown down on the floor.”

Children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon is another organisation which received more than £11,000 last year.

Barry Mair, the charity’s former chairman, said: “Let’s Rock the Moor provides us with something like 20 per cent of what we raise locally each year.

“When I am there I am amazed at how many people know what we do and are

interested to know more.”

Money raised from last year’s festival was split between eight different causes, with the majority of the money divided equally between the Link Foundation, Wooden Spoon, and Child Bereavement UK.

The rest of the funds were distributed to a number of community groups in Cookham, with smaller grants going to Cookham Dean Cricket Club, Cookham Dean Primary School, and Maidenhead Sea Scouts.