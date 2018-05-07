Cookham pupils collect pennies for Ethiopian school

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for charity by a brother and sister who saved their pennies over Lent.

More than £300 was raised by Ava and Arthur Knight and some of their classmates at Holy Trinity School for Partners for Change (PFC) Ethiopia.

The money that Ava, 10, and Arthur, seven, helped raise will be used to buy breakfasts for children at a school in Gende Tesfa in Ethiopia.

Ava and Arthur’s mum and PFC Ethiopia Ambassador Faye Knight said: “I am very proud of them because they aren’t just thinking about raising money, they’re also thinking about how they can improve other children’s lives. They have had such brilliant ideas for raising money. Children always have the best ideas if you ask me.”

Children at Holy Trinity brought in pennies by the jam jarful on Friday, April 20, and the total is still rising, with some donated foreign coins that were donated still to be exchanged.

Faye said: “Everyone has spare pennies, and just a small amount can make a difference.”

The school was not the only place that donated pennies. Organisations from around Cookham including churches, cubs, and the Business Girls Network donated about £50 between them.

Ava and Arthur’s charity work also inspired another school in London to do a similar collection over Lent.

William Hogarth School in Chiswick raised about £400 for PFC Ethiopia through their collections.

Money raised for PFC Ethiopia goes towards the Breakfast Club in Gende Tesfa, providing children with what could be their only meal of the day.