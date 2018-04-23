Cookham Hand Bell Ringers mark 50th anniversary

A mass bell ringing marked the 50th anniversary of the Cookham Hand Bell Ringers on Saturday.

More than 90 hand bell ringers made up 14 teams as each took the opportunity to perform at Altwood School, followed by a combined performance at the end of the day.

Jeanne Turner has been the leader of the Cookham group for about 40 years and was an original founding member.

She said the bell ringers have raised more than £30,000 for Helen and Douglas House Hospice in Oxford in the last 20 years.

Saturday’s celebration raised another £185 for the children’s charity.

Jeanne said: “We’ve given them about £1,000 since Christmas.

“We had a great time, it’s a great get together and we ring together.

“It’s just a lovely hobby really.”

Jeanne added that as a member of the Handbell Ringers of Great Britain (HRGB) there was always a chance to learn new pieces of music and new techniques.

She was also recently made an honoured life member of HRGB, South East Region

“It would be great to see more people take up an interest, especially clubs and school groups”, added Jeanne.