Litter pickers turn out in force for 'Clean the Dean' event

Volunteers donned their high-vis jackets and picked up almost 100 bags of rubbish as part of a ‘Clean the Dean’ litter pick.

About 70 people young and old turned out for the event on Saturday which was organised by the Cookham Dean Village Club to get the area looking smart and tidy before the summer.

Rubbish collectors split into teams and picked up whatever discarded waste they could find.

Peter Austen, secretary of the Cookham Dean Village Club, said: “I think everyone who took part was surprised at just how much litter there was under hedgerows and at the side of the road.

“On the roadside there lots of bottles and cans and we found a surprising amount of car parts like batteries and bumpers.”

Royal Borough community wardens and volunteers from the National Trust also pitched in for the day.