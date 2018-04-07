Toads begin journey back from mating migration in Cookham

The toad migration is continuing, with many of the toads now turning back after breeding.

The toads have been migrating to Strande Lake, in Strande Lane, from all over the Cookhams to breed.

Due to the cold start to the spring, some toads are yet to make the journey to the lake, although some of the first toads to arrive have now finished breeding and are heading back the other way.

Toad patrollers are working hard to keep the toads safe as they cross the roads, and there is the added complication that they are now travelling in opposite directions.

Fortunately, over the Easter weekend the toad patrollers had some extra helping hands, with children from Cookham and further afield getting involved.

Four-year-old Rose Wells, who had come from Milton Keynes to visit her grandmother in Cookham, proved a natural toad patroller and was not afraid to get her hands dirty.