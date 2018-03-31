Stanley Spencer painting unseen for 50 years goes on show in Cookham

A piece of art unseen for 50 years is to go on display at the Stanley Spencer Gallery.

A new exhibition, titled Patron Saints: Collecting Stanley Spencer, opens today and will display Snowdrops, which has not been on public show for more than 50 years.

A number of loans have also been secured from across the country, with The Centurion’s Servant, loaned from the Tate, and Love on the Moor and John Donne Arriving in Heaven, both loaned from Fitzwilliam in Cambridge, coming to Cookham.

The exhibition looks at the relationships between Spencer and his patrons, many of whom lived in Cookham, a place that had a significant spiritual impact on his art.

It also observes how Spencer’s patrons impacted on his work, despite his well-known single-mindedness.

The exhibition explores the emergence of Spencer as an artistic personality, looking at those who helped him and his popularity was a product of the spirit of the times.

Curator Amanda Bradley said: “Behind Stanley Spencer, one of the greatest modern British artists, were a group of individuals who enabled his very existence – both artistically and emotionally.”

“They were not wildly rich, but they were powerful, cultivated, intellectual and artistic.

“These were the patron saints.”

Patron Saints: Collecting Stanley Spencer runs until Sunday, November 4.

The exhibition is open 10.30am-5.30pm, with tickets costing £6 for adults, and free for Friends of the Stanley Spencer Gallery. Carers also get free admission to the gallery.