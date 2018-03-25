Brownies share tea and cake with the elderly

A group of brownies made tea, chatted and sang songs with the elderly on Sunday.

The afternoon was organised by charity Contact the Elderly, which gives lonely and isolated elderly people the chance to socialise and enjoy themselves.

It also gave 1st Cookham Brownie members the chance to talk about their badges and even recount their pledge for some of the elderly who used be in the brownies themselves.

Organiser Nicole Strachan said it was very important for both generations to socialise more and find things that they have in common.

“One 92-year-old guest was talking about when she was in the brownies, so really they’re part of the same community,” she said.

“And it’s nice for the brownies who may not have any elderly family members or maybe don’t see them that often to interact with older generations.”

The get-together was held at Cookham Library in the High Road.

To find out more about Contact the Elderly visit http://www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk/