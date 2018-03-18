Toad patrollers help with annual migration in Cookham

Hundreds of toads have started crossing roads as part of an annual migration.

More than 100 toads have already crossed Cannondown Road as they travel to water in Strande Lane where they lay their eggs.

Last year more than 500 toads journeyed to Strande Lane from all over Cookham, and the migration is expected to last about four weeks.

The migration is now in full swing after it got fully under way on Friday. There was a false start with some toads making the journey the week before, but the freezing temperatures stopped them in their tracks.

More than 100 toads have successfully made it to the lake thanks to the help of several ‘toad patrollers’ who encourage them to cross the road and alert cars to slow down.

Strande Lane Lake is a fishing lake, meaning the toads and their eggs are at risk of being eaten by the fish when they arrive. Fortunately for them, the section of the lake where the toads lay their eggs has been roped off to protect them from the other wildlife.

About half a dozen toads have been run over so far and the patrollers will be working hard to ensure that number does not increase.

Toad patroller Barbara Brown asked for people to slow down when driving on Cannondown Road and Lightlands Lane.

She said: “Most people in Cookham know about the toads and they slow down, but it has only just started so they need to be aware now.”