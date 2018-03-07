World Book Day marked at Herries School

Witches, wizards, Wallies and even Oompa Loompas joined forces to celebrate World Book Day.

Pupils at Herries Preparatory School, in Dean Lane, Cookham Dean, dressed up as their favourite characters for the celebration of stories.

The school also has its own connection to the world of children’s stories, as it was once the home of Kenneth Grahame, author of the Wind in the Willows, which was published 110 years ago.

Headteacher Fiona Long said: “The children and teachers at Herries Prep School went the extra mile to celebrate World Book Day, despite the snow, and took part in various literacy themed activities.

“We were treated to a wonderful Book Day Parade and some fantastic singing about books in the morning assembly.

“There were many wonderful characters from across the world of literacy present.”