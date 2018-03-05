Cookham nursery rated outstanding

A nursery in Cookham was given its fourth consecutive ‘Outstanding’ grade by Ofsted on Thursday (Feb 22).

The nursery has been rated 'Outstanding' at every inspection it has received since 2007.

The ‘short inspection’ was conducted on 23 January.

The report said: “All staff have the highest expectations of children, who rise to the challenge.

“Staff are very experienced and work extremely well as a cohesive team.

“Adults know the children exceptionally well so they are able to nurture and encourage children”

Headteacher Sarah Cottle said that she was ‘immensely proud’ of the teaching team who go ‘above and beyond’ every day.