Cookham pub manager to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for charity

A pub manager is to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for a mental health charity.

Katie Roberts-Smith, 26, is the manager of The Old Swan Uppers, and will be embarking on the adventure in February 2019.

She aims to raise £4,000 for The Mental Health Foundation as she climbs Africa’s tallest mountain.

She said: “I applied to do the London marathon but didn’t get it, and didn’t get a charity place.

“It just came up and I thought, why not? I wanted to challenge myself."

Katie will give up her weekends to do 6-8 hour walks in preparation for the 5-7 day hike.

Her training will start getting more intense from December, and Katie said that some of the pub’s patrons had admitted they will miss her.

“It will be difficult but all the locals have been really supportive.

“It will be all systems go from December, then after February they can a have me back.”

The pub will be hosting a number of events to help Katie reach her fundraising target, with Eurovision in May the first big event.

Other fundraisers in the lead-up to the climb will include a raffle, pub quizzes, and a charity car wash at the pub.

The money will go to The Mental Health Foundation, which aims to find and address the sources of mental health problems in people across the UK.

Katie said: “I have struggled with mental health issues. Last year was a really bad year mentally and I struggled with a lot of things.

“Not only is this climb an amazing thing for charity, it’s an amazing thing for myself.”