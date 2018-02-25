Cookham restaurant owner raises £3,000 for Elizabeth House

A restaurant owner has been praised for raising £3,000 for a Cookham-based charity.

Bashir Islam, owner of Indian restaurant Spice Merchant, in Cookham High Street, was presented with a framed certificate of thanks from Elizabeth House chairman Chris Harris last Thursday.

Mr Islam started raising money in June 2015 by donating 50p from every dessert

he sold and adding an optional extra 50p to every bill. He said: “I really just wanted to help somewhere local, they have always been kind to me and I wanted to help them however I could.

“I’m not really bothered about getting publicity or promoting my business, I’m just really happy to help a local charity.”

Mr Islam also said his customers were happy to help him collect the cash and were

supportive of his desire to help Elizabeth House.

He added: “I didn’t want to do the certificate presentation,

but Elizabeth House insisted.

“They asked me so many times so I said ok in the end.”

Elizabeth House is a registered charity that provides facilities and companionship for the elderly in and around Cookham.

They run regular activities and services, including sing-alongs, chair yoga and board game sessions, providing the elderly with a chance to socialise and enjoy themselves.

Mr Harris said: “We thank Bashir and his generous customers and staff for their support of Cookham’s go-to place for seniors.

“We were amazed that it took less than three years to exceed the £3,000 target.”