Cookham siblings raise money for Partners for Change charity

Two Cookham siblings are raising money for charity by urging their classmates to save pennies over Lent and donate them.

Ava Knight, 10, and her brother Arthur, seven, of Holy Trinity School, raised £508 with their ‘Pennies for Change’ idea last year, and hope to match that figure again this time around.

The money will go to Partners for Change (PFC) Ethiopia’s Breakfast Club, which provides children in Ethiopia with what is sometimes their only meal of the day.

Mum Faye Knight, a PFC Ethiopia ambassador, said: “It’s amazing with pennies – it never looks like much but when you’ve got jam jars full it all adds up very quickly.

“It’s a nice easy way of raising some money, and getting everyone involved.”

Ava, Arthur and their classmates will save pennies during Lent by doing jobs or searching behind the sofa and then hand them in at school on Friday, April 20.

They are also branching out beyond school by getting beavers and cubs involved.

Faye said: “The best ideas come from child-ren.

“It’s important that we learn about the children there and they learn about the children here.”

Ava, Arthur and Faye are three of 36 ambassadors for PFC Ethiopia, raising money for the 217 children who depend on the Breakfast Club.

It costs £3.10 to provide a child at the Breakfast Club with a week’s worth of meals.

PFC Ethiopia is looking for more ambassadors, children and adults, to help the charity in any way they can.

If you would like to become an ambassador, email Rev John Binns at jb344@cam.ac.uk