Cookham Dean brownies group could close if no new leader is found

A brownies group is at risk of closing down after 60 years of running if a new permanent leader can’t be found.

Angela Berkowitz, the head of Girlguiding Maidenhead, has urged any adult with enthusiasm to apply for the role at 1st Cookham Dean Brownies.

The group has been looking for about six months.

“That is all we need,” she said.

“We can do the training, we can give support.

“Working with young girls, you see them grow, you see them develop, you see them make new friends and have fun.

“It’s a great and amazing experience.”

She added: “If you have not been involved before it changes your life.”

Angela can testify that someone who has never been involved in girl guiding before can still become a leader, which is open to both men and women.

She was never in the brownies but after taking up her girl guide leadership responsibilities as an adult, she ‘never looked back’.

The group has been run by bringing in temporary leaders but this has caused a reduction in the number of activities the girls can enjoy.

“We have had to look to volunteers that are currently in other units,” said Angela.

“It means the girls do not get consistency.”

The brownies meet at the Cookham Dean Village Hall in Church Road.

Anyone interested in taking over the role can visit www.girlguidingsouthwest.org.uk for more information on getting involved.