Cookham to compete on Channel 4's Village of the Year

Cookham could be crowned Village of the Year if it survives to the semi-finals in the Channel 4 show next week.

Fronted by The Good Life’s Penelope Keith, the show will feature the village on its 3pm broadcast on Friday, January 26.

Cookham will go up against Lindfield in Sussex, East Bergholt in Suffolk and Woburn in Bedfordshire as Keith and three judges determine which will go through to the following day’s semi final.

Patrick Grant, the presenter of The Great British Sewing Bee who is one of the judges alongside historian Alex Langlands and garden designer Juliet Sargeant, will visit Cookham for the show.

Cookham could win £10,000 if it wins the competition.