Maidenhead and Cookham scouts prepare for jamboree in West Virginia

Amateur adventurers have been gearing up for a trip to America and one of the biggest scouting events in the world.

Scout leaders in Berkshire have selected 36 youngsters to head out to next year’s World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.

And of the lucky group, 11 have been picked from scout groups based in Maidenhead and Cookham.

One of them, 15-year-old Joseph Havers, a pupil at Claires Court School, in Maidenhead, was with the rest of the troupe at Alfred Major Recreation Ground, in Cookham, on Saturday to celebrate the news.

He said: “To get picked I had to write an application about why I wanted to go and then I had to go to a selection weekend with 250 other people.

“My brother went before and he said he had an amazing time, it’s the biggest camp in the world and I love camping.”

Activities taking place at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve will include white water rafting and mountain climbing and the Berkshire group are also due to visit Canada during their three-week trip.