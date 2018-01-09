Tue, 09
Cookham Parish Council to discuss motion of no confidence in chairman

A motion of no confidence in Cookham Parish Council’s chairman Andrew Nye will be considered at this week’s meeting.

It comes after the council’s clerk, Mark Hollands, received ‘multiple written motions’ from councillors requesting the vote on Friday, December 29, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The requests came following a Staffing Committee meeting, held that same day, that included a ‘part two’ section, which the press and public cannot attend.

However, if the vote is successful, it will not result in the automatic removal of Cllr Nye from his position as chairman.

The meeting will take place tonight (Tuesday) at the Cookham Library in High Road, Cookham Rise.

