In pictures: Boxing Day games in Cookham Dean

Competitors slid, crawled and bobbed their way to victory during the annual Boxing Day games.

Hundreds of spectators enjoyed the crisp Tuesday morning at Cookham Dean’s Old Cricket Common as they watched 14 teams battle it out in challenges including spacehopping, two-person skiing and the obstacle course.

The event is organised by community group the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean.

The overall winner of the famous toilet seat trophy was Dynamo Popes, with Cookham Leaders taking home the toilet lid trophy after coming out on top in the tug-of-war.

Organiser Simon Greenlees said the games are very popular and often people who have left the area often come back to take part. The games began in 1976 as a football match between the Jolly Farmer pub and The Chequers before developing into the current format of games in 1980.

Simon added: “It’s good way to burn off all the food eaten on Christmas.”

“There’s more children here this year which is good to see.

“Plus we’re hoping to raise about £1,500 this year which will go towards other causes the Kaffirs organise.

About £600 was raised on the day which will help fund the Kaffirs' many charitable projects in the area.