Cookham's annual Christmas Street Fayre to return on Sunday

Santa will be taking time out of his busy schedule to visit Cookham’s annual Christmas Street Fayre on Sunday.

The festive event in High Street will have more than 80 stalls, food from around the world and live music for residents to get into the Christmas spirit.

Organisers Jayne Milburn and Adam Garrett said there will be something for everyone this year.

Jayne said: “Santa will be arriving at 12 at The Crown in a vintage car and we will have live music and entertainment.

“This year we have a glass artist and food from around the world.

“The council paid for new Christmas lights so it will look very festive.”

There will also be children’s fairground rides including a helter skelter.

The fair activities will run from 12-4pm.

The High Street will be closed between Sutton Road and School Lane from 10-6pm and restrictions will be in place in School Lane for the event.