Pop-up shop to open in Cookham Rise over weekend

A pop-up shop selling works created by local and regional makers will set up in Cookham Rise at the weekend.

Mum Fiona Challis, who lives in the area, will set up the shop, called COO, on both Saturday and Sunday.

A small collection including candles, bread and angels to decorate Christmas trees will be available to buy.

Proceeds from the angels will go to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Fiona said: “I would really encourage people to come and have a mooch.

“No obligation but you might fall in love with something.

“Vintage finds and really nice one off design pieces from local and regional makers.

“Supporting new design and handcrafted work is important in our throwaway society.

“Your support is appreciated.”

COO will pop up in Lower Road and will be based at Challis, a water solution company run by Fiona’s family, between 9am – 5pm on both days. It is next to the Cookham Medical Centre.