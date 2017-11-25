Cookham pupils design Stanley Spencer Christmas cards

Artistic pupils who won this year’s Stanley Spencer Gallery’s Christmas card design competition showed off their creations on Friday.

Pupils from Herries Preparatory School, Holy Trinity School and Cookham Dean Primary will have their Christmas card designs displayed at the High Street venue and were given prizes there last week.

The winners were Temi Odutoye, 10, in year six, and Catalina Garcia, nine, in year five, both from Herries, Imogen Downes, 10, of Cookham Dean’s year six, and Ava Knight, nine, of Holy Trinity’s year five.

The four children’s designs were chosen by a judging panel as the best of 100 entries, which were themed around Spencer’s work and the festive period.

The Stanley Spencer Gallery’s chairman of the trustees, Scot Mcken-drick, said: “A big thank you to the schools and everyone who submitted an entry. It was a difficult decision to choose the winners not just because of the high number of entries but also the quality of the paintings.

“In the end it was about inspiration and the winners were those who found something extra special in the art of Stanley Spencer to inspire them to produce four wonderful designs.”

The Christmas card competition was open to pupils in years five and six at the three schools, and they were given Christmas themes linked to the famed artist.

Temi’s design featured five angels which a gallery spokeswoman said captured ‘both the simplicity and the patterning often seen in Stanley Spencer’s work’.

His schoolmate Catalina made a design based on Spencer’s Christmas turkey paintings, while Ava went for a pram – like one the artist used to transport his illustrations around – loaded with Christmas presents.

Imogen’s scene was an angel watching over St John the Baptist Church in Cookham Dean.

Their cards are available at the gallery.