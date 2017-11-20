TV presenter Steve Backshall helps open new primary school running track

Wildlife show presenter and explorer Steve Backshall took time out from climbing mountains and trekking through jungles to inaugurate a school running track last week.

The Deadly 60 star, who lives in the Cookhams, stopped by Holy Trinity C of E School in School Lane on Friday (Nov17) to jog around it himself.

It has been installed to allow pupils to take part in the ‘Daily Mile’ initiative, designed to allow them to run a mile – five and a half lengths of the track – to boost their fitness and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Headteacher Anna Smith said: “They love it.

“They’re really excited by it. They’re pretty much every morning asking what time they are going to do the daily mile.”

It was made possible by a £10,000 grant from the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation, which provides financial assistance to educational causes.

It was inspired by the activity’s success at Lowbrook Academy in Maidenhead, headed by Holy Trinity’s executive principal Dave Rooney.