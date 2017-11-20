Stalls and games attract visitors to Cookham Dean Autumn Fayre

A total of £2,500 was raised at the Cookham Dean Autumn Fayre on Saturday which will go towards helping the deaf and restoring a valuable community asset.

Families flocked to Cookham Dean Village Hall to buy home produce, sweets, crafts and toys, as well as taking part in games, a raffle and a tombola.

Adrian Doble of Dean Lane sold his own crafted pewter jewellery, which he and his wife Lesley have done for the past 25 years with their business Partners in Pewter. The pair are retiring at the end of this year.

All proceeds from the fair were split between charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and the Cookham Dean Village Club for the renovation of the village hall.

Fair organiser Marion Elly says the hall in Church Road is in serious need of work.

She said: “It’s a big use for the community. It’s in all our interests to keep it going.”

Marion says there was a ‘steady stream’ of people throughout the day.

She added: “We get the children, the parents and the grandparents which is nice.”