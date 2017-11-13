Elizabeth House makeover completed

Improvements to Elizabeth House have been completed and its doors are open again with a new exhibition set to take place.

The refurbishment includes upgraded TV and audio facilities, the dayroom has had a revamp and state-of-the-art presentation equipment has been installed.

Elizabeth House provides activities for elderly people and also works as an art gallery.

It will display an exhibit from the Maidenhead Embroiderers’ Guild, alongside watercolours by artist Martin Dutton, from Saturday.

The chairman of the venue’s trustees, Chris Harris, said: “Thiscomplex project hasbeen challenging – and we are enormously grateful to Bill Bennetfor volunteering to manage the project on our behalf.

“We are also most grateful to Cookham Dean Cricket Club for hosting us while the work was in progress and to the many volunteers who moved furniture, cleaned the building and drove members to the cricket club.”

Elizabeth House was shut for three weekswhile the works werecarried out, and completed on Wednesday, November 1.

The members who use its facilities moved to Cookham Dean Cricket Club, in Whyteladyes Lane, and continuedto enjoy activities runby manager Miriam Blazey.

She said: “I know that our members will be thrilled when they see the transformation, yet will still recognise Elizabeth House as their ‘home from home’.”

The venue’s gallery,displaying the new exhibition, will be open 10am- 5.30pm this weekend and 9am-3pm on weekdaysafterwards until Friday, December 1.

Mike Copland, who organises gallery events, said: “I encourage people to get in to see the level of creativity and technical skill, alongside the detailed and stunning watercolours by Martin.

“They make a great combination for this re-opening show.”