Cultural Cookham villagers visit twin village Saint Benoit

Cultural villagers carried out their own diplomatic visit to Europe last month.

The group of nine travelled to Cookham’s twin village of Saint Benoit, near Poitiers, western France, over the weekend of Saturday, October 21. It was organised by Cookham Twinning, which oversees the visits.

That evening, they attended a reception at the town hall, hosted by the mayor, Dominique Clement, and the heads and members of the Saint Benoit twinning group.

The next day, the group visited a Benedictine Abbey and enjoyed a musical evening attended by more than 50 people.

A trip to Poitiers was then enjoyed on Monday, October 23.

Cookham Twinning’s Keith Le Page said: “We were given great hospitality by our French hosts, as always, and look forward to welcoming a group from Saint Benoit to Cookham in October next year”.

Cookham was twinned with Saint Benoit in 1995.