Cookham fundraiser takes in more than £1,000 for Oxfam

A fundraiser for poverty charity Oxfam raised more than £1,150 earlier this month.

Barbara Walmsley, of Cookham, spent most of her time between Friday, October 13 and the end of Sunday, October 15 with a collection box at the Providence Place Sainsbury’s in Maidenhead.

The 80-year-old has raised money for the charity for nearly 30 years, and the Sainsbury’s

fundraiser is a fixture in her calendar.

Her total this year was the highest she has raised.

“A number were pupils I had taught, brides I had hired Oxfam wedding dresses to and people who remembered me sitting outside the old Sainsbury’s,” Barbara said.

“One gentleman told me he came from Nigeria and described what wonderful work Oxfam were doing there with famine relief and helping communities to be self sufficient,” she added.