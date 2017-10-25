World Cup winner Will Greenwood speaks at Borne charity fundraiser in Cookham

World Cup-winning ex-rugby star Will Greenwood attracted about 100 people to the Bel and the Dragon on Monday.

He arrived at the High Street pub and restaurant to talk about premature births, and the event raised £3,300 for the Borne charity, which he supports.

Borne works to find ways of preventing premature births.

Speaking after the event, the Bel and the Dragon’s group head chef Ronnie Kimbugwe said it was part of the business’s attempts to ‘try work with local personalities and try find a cause that they are interested in and champion’.

Greenwood attended with his wife, Caro. The couple lost a son, Freddie, who was prematurely-born in 2002.

The 2003 World Cup winner lives in the area, and took questions from the audience.

Ronnie added: “Will was bloody amazing.”

The attendees contributed to the amount raised by paying for the ticket and taking part in a raffle and auction.