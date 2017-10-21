Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood set for Cookham pub appearance

A world cup winning rugby player will appear at a High Street pub in aid of charity.

Will Greenwood was in the starting XV for England during the 2003 tournament in Australia.

He will appear at the Bel and the Dragon at 7.30pm on Monday in aid of Borne, which raises funds for research that reduces premature births.

According to Borne, 60,000 babies are born ‘pre-term’ every year in the UK, and just half of the babies born at 24 weeks will survive.

Greenwood lost his prematurely-born son Freddie in 2002.

Call 01628 521263 for tickets.