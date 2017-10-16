Cookham fundraiser returns to Sainsbury's for annual Oxfam drive

A Cookham fundraiser spent 28 hours of her weekend accepting donations to Oxfam.

Barbara Walmsley, 80, set up near the self checkout in the Providence Place Sainsbury’s with a collection pot.

Shoppers will have seen her for most of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Most people here live such incredibly comfortable lives,” she said, hoping people would give generously to help those less fortunate.

It is the 32nd year she has done it for the poverty charity.

She was accompanied by a large model, also called Barbara, which was made by her friends.

The real Barbara, who lives in Cookham, used to fast but he family banned her from doing so after she suffered a heart attack about seven years ago.

“I still wanted to raise the money,” she said.

“My friends made me this (Barbara model).”

She will count the money later in the week.