Cookham councillors oppose new Poundfield planning application

A bid to build a new four-bedroom house and detached garage in Poundfield Lane was opposed by parish councillors on Tuesday.

The planning application, to build to the rear of Stable Cottage, was deemed to be inappropriate development in the conservation area.

The motion was backed by six members of Cookham Parish Council’s planning committee at its meeting at the library in High Road, Cookham Rise.

Cllr MJ Saunders, who chairs the committee and represents Cookham on the Royal Borough as a Conservative councillor, said it was consistent ‘with previous views expressed about developments’ on Poundfield.

Parish council chairman Cllr Andrew Nye said the council had ‘been very clear’ about its opposition to developments there. Another application at the same site was withdrawn last year.

Cllr Eileen Bune took a different view.

“I know it is conservation area and I know it is Poundfield, but I have got no objection,” she said.

It will now be considered by the Royal Borough’s planning officers.

Cllr Saunders said he would call in the application to be discussed by borough councillors should officers not recommend it for refusal.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and search 17/02973/FULL to view the plans.

At the meeting members also voted to object to an application to build rear dormers, a new gable roof and second floor side windows to a property in Church Road, Cookham Dean.

Comments against the application online include an allegation that the developments would block out light and concerns about its impact on their privacy.

Councillors objected due to its height, bulk and the plan’s inappropriate massing in its greenbelt and conservation area location.

Search 17/02802/FULL to view the application.

Councillors also decided to write to Thames Valley Police’s Chief Constable Francis Habgood to ask if the police would investigate and penalise vehicles that breach the 7.5 tonne limit on Cookham Bridge if presented with evidence of it. It is due to undergo refurbishment.