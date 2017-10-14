Hair and beauty salon hosts breast cancer awareness day

A breast cancer awareness day was held by a Cookham High Street hair and beauty salon last week.

Staff at Ross Poole, which is also still selling raffle tickets until the end of October, hopes it will have helped them raise about £2,000 for charity.

Its 36-year-old owner of the same name said the event, which was held on Thursday, October 5, was important to draw attention to the disease and emphasise the importance of regular checks.

“It’s not just women, but men as well,” Ross said.

“People are aware of it but people don’t check enough.”

Staff dressed in pink for the day, which Ascot resident Ross described as ‘mortifyingly embarrassing’.

But it was all for a good cause as about 120 people turned up throughout the day, making donations which will go to Breast Cancer Care.

The business, which employs six staff, is planning on celebrating its first anniversary later this year.