Poundfield house plan submitted

Campaigners have urged the public to make their voices heard after more plans were submitted to build on green space.

The Save Poundfield Group, which was formed last year to fight development on the Cookham Rise site, has encouraged its supporters to send submissions to the Royal Borough opposing the scheme.

The application, by Mr and Mrs Alasdair Kent, was submitted on Friday, September 22, and is seeking permission to construct a four-bedroom house.

It came less than a month since an appeal against the Royal Borough’s decision to refuse a 28-home proposal for land between Poundfield Lane and Terrys Lane to the government planning inspectorate was withdrawn by developer Berkeley Homes.

A second set of plans from Oakford Homes for the Ponyfield area of Poundfield was also turned down in December.

Reacting to the latest application in a statement on the group’s Facebook page, Save Poundfield said: “It is disappointing to discover that yet ANOTHER application has been submitted to develop in Poundfield, albeit it one house this time.”

aking the opportunity to submit comments directly to the Royal Borough’s planning department, Kate Price, of Southwood Road, Cookham, cited concerns about traffic and congestion, as well as the site’s historic links to famous artist Stanley Spencer.

She also urged that ‘special protection as green space’ be given to the area.

Last year the Cookham Society submitted a

petition to designate Poundfield a Local Green Space with more than 1,500 signatures to the Royal Borough.

Cllr Andrew Nye, chairman of Cookham Parish Council, said he had requested the plans be added to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the parish council’s Planning Committee.

“I think the parish council’s position on Poundfield has been made very clear,” he added.

“I see it as green space and I would like to keep it as green space.

“We will discuss everything on its own merits and I’m sure it will be keenly debated.”

A decision is expected by Thursday, October 26, but comments on the scheme will only be accepted up to Wednesday, October 25.

The reference number for the plans is REF:17/02973