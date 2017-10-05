Horatio the bull freed from muddy ditch thanks to firefighters

A bull called Horatio was rescued by firefighters on Sunday afternoon after becoming stuck in the mud.

He managed to get stuck in a ditch at a farm off Sutton Road in Cookham for more than six hours.

Horatio is a 10-year-old Lincoln Bull on a 12-week loan from Peter Prior to Caroline Edwards at White Place Farm.

Caroline noticed that the bull was missing at about 10am and discovered him stuck in the ditch at 12.30pm

When she saw no way of getting the bull out of the mud she called the fire service for a hand. It arrived on scene about 3.30pm.

“We tried initially to get him out ourselves and he just couldn’t lift his legs out of the mud suction,” said Caroline.

“Unfortunately he kind of rotated, turning over like a hippo.”

A crew from Maidenhead attended along with a heavy rescue unit from Maidenhead and an animal rescue team from Kidlington – about 18 people in total.

A metal strap was used to slide under the animal and after cutting a few trees out of the way he was dragged onto the bank with the help of one of the farm’s tractors at about 7pm.

Watch manager Chris Havers from Maidenhead Fire Station said: “He just couldn’t get control of himself.

“You can’t just go clambering around a bull that is covered in mud, you’ve got to tranquilise him a bit so they got the vet out.”

Caroline praised the fire service for being ‘exceptional’.

“They were incredibly professional, they really had the welfare of the bull at heart and they were very patient,” she said.