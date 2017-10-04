Long-serving Stanley Spencer Gallery chairman retires

Stanley Spencer Gallery chairman Stuart Conlin has retired after nearly 18 years.

The 70-year-old took over as the chairman of the management committee in 2002 and in 2009 he was appointed chairman of the trustees.

He played a central role in the gallery refurbishment project, helping to create a modern, light exhibition space.

During Stuart’s time at the helm the gallery has enjoyed some notable exhibition successes, including ‘The Art of Shipbuilding on the Clyde’ in 2011 when the gallery was filled with five massive shipbuilding paintings and many rarely seen drawings linked to them.

Stuart’s tenure has also seen some significant loans from the gallery’s own collection to outside exhibitions.

He took up his role originally after he retired from the oil industry.

“It’s been like a second career for me really,” he added, “I suppose I will miss the camaraderie and the involvement with village events the most.”