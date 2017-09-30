'Elvis' rocks Pinder Hall for charity gig

The King came to Cookham on Friday to support a biennial fundraising event.

Impersonator Scott Elvis performed at Pinder Hall to delight the 120 revellers.

It was the latest of 75-year-old Val Eckett’s regular Elvis evenings, which she has held since 2005.

She does it in honour of her late husband, Ron, who passed away in 2004 and had acute myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow cancer. This year, Val estimated she had raised about £2,000.

The Westwood Green resident said the event was ‘great’ and is used to ‘advertise’ the condition.

Scott has gone to every event Val has held.

“I actually saw him [Scott] shortly after Ron died. He did an Elvis night at Pinder Hall,” she said.

Since then, he travels from Kent to perform.

His Elvis impersonation is always well received, with a number of regulars coming back to dance each time.