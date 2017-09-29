Concerns over whether Cookham ticket office will reopen in time for winter

Information from Great Western Railway about when Cookham Station’s ticket office will reopen has been ‘woefully inadequate’, a borough councillor has said.

Extra provision must be made for passengers as the weather worsens, Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham) added, and it could be paid from money raised by station car park charges introduced this year.

The ticket office at the Lower Road station closed in the summer.

“The ticket office, and, perhaps more importantly, the waiting room, provide an important facility to commuting residents, particularly as the weather starts to deteriorate over the next few weeks,” said Cllr Saunders.

“It will be extremely frustrating that as the weather deteriorates, there will be a waiting room there but it will be locked.”

He added: “There is, to the best of my knowledge, no information about when the station will be improved, which seems woefully inadequate because people can make other arrangements if they know what is going to happen.”

An email seen by the Advertiser and sent on Thursday, September 14 from GWR’s head of public affairs, Jane Jones, said a dry rot problem had been identified.

“In the short term, we are looking at moving a temporary ticket office that we have been using in Stonehouse to Cookham,” she said.

Cookham Parish Council chairman Andrew Nye said: “It appears to be taking GWR a very long time to reopen Cookham station ticket office. We’ve been in touch with them regularly to find out what progress they’ve been making, but its pretty slow. As well as the inconvenience for passengers in getting tickets, the toilets can’t be used and the station clock can’t be fixed.

“Now that autumn is here, hopefully they’ll put some temporary shelters in place and ensure that tickets are available from Cookham.

“The parish council has been keeping an eye on this to ensure GWR does not close the station permanently by stealth.”

GWR has been contacted for comment.