Author Victoria Hislop to kick off Cookham resident's annual 'Boxfam' fundraising

A best-selling author is set to be the guest of honour at a coffee morning to kick-off a fundraising fast in aid of Oxfam.

Victoria Hislop, the wife of Have I Got News for You star Ian Hislop, is due to be at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, in Churchgate, Cookham, for the event on Wednesday, October 4.

It will raise awareness of the three-day charity ‘fast’ by Barbara Walmsley, known as the Boxfam Woman, which is due to return for its 32nd year on Friday, October 13.

Over about three decades, Mrs Walmsley has collected more than £300,000 for the charity – although a heart attack means that she can no longer fast herself and instead calls on a cardboard stand-in to go without food while she holds a 32-hour vigil outside Sainsbury’s, in Providence Place, Maidenhead, and accepts donations.

“It’s a lot of hard work and I’m not getting any younger,” said the 80-year-old, of High Road, Cookham, “but I can’t stop because it’s so much money and I’m so passionate about Oxfam.

“There are still these poor souls struggling to survive.”

Tickets for the event, which is expected to run from 10.30am-1pm, are available from Stationery Depot, in Station Road, Cookham, or by calling 01628 522 471.