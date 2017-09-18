Live music and dog show among the attractions at Cookham Dean Village Fete

Dogs played musical chairs and fairgoers bopped along to live music during the Cookham Dean Village Fete.

Each year a group of volunteers puts on the event at the Old Cricket Common and visitors once again had a host of attractions on offer on Saturday.

The Maidenhead Concert Band kicked off the live music before performances from the ukulele band, Cookham Cluckers, and the Maidenhead Tuneless Choir.

Dog owners also had a chance to enter their pets into a show which included a musical chairs challenge and a sausage catching contest.

Members of the Cookham WI rustled up a batch of tea and cakes while a photography display titled ‘Cultivation in Cookham’ also gave people a chance to showcase pictures of flowers and vegetables they had grown in the area.

Pam Forrester, chairwoman of the fete committee, said: “The music on offer always gets people moving and the dog show was just hilarious.”