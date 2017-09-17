No parish council objection to sewage works house plan

Plans to build a modern house on the old sewage works near Winter Hill Golf Club were not objected to by parish councillors.

The application to build on the greenbelt site, which is also close to Marsh Meadow and the Thames, seeks to build a curving house for a business owner.

The application for the proposed Terry’s Lane development will now go to the Royal Borough for approval.

Cookham Parish Council’s planning committee members voted to not object to it on Tuesday.

But Cllr MJ Saunders, chairing, wanted to express the committee’s ‘clear desire that consent is given on the condition that the development is not visible from either bank of the Thames at any point along the Thames’.

He also wanted to ensure that ‘works to remove any contamination relating to the previous sewage works is fully carried out’.

The house snakes around in a loop, with the entrance situated beneath a cantilever that houses a family room.

Part of the structure is covered by a roof of grass.

Inside, its facilities will include a gym, swimming pool, library and an office, complete with five bedrooms and living space.

Site plans available to view on the Royal Borough website also show a ‘concentrated solar power’unit placed where a former sewage tank stood.

However, the house has attracted an objection, with one Cookham resident opposing it on the grounds the plans constitute ‘inappropriate development in the greenbelt’.

The Cookham Society also objected, and wrote to the Royal Borough to state the area is ‘one of the most sensitive sites in Cookham’, and added: “It lies between the golf course and Marsh Meadow and is remote from any existing housing.”