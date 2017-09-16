New headteacher takes charge at Herries Preparatory School

12:00PM, Saturday 16 September 2017
‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is the message from a new headteacher.
Fiona Long, who has previously taught throughout the UK, as well as in Paris and the Middle East, has replaced the outgoing Sophie Green at Herries Preparatory School, in Dean Lane, Cookham Dean.
And although she has come to Berkshire with a wealth of experience of private, state and international teaching, mum-of-two Mrs Long says she sees no reason to start meddling too much with Herries’ tried and tested formula.
She said: “One of the parents came to see me and said ‘we like our school and we like it the way it is’ – I completely agree.
“There’s something very special and magical about Herries.
“It’s got numerous strengths and it’s doing a fantastic job, one of it’s great strengths is its nurturing feel, it’s not a cookie cutter or a sausage factory.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police raided addresses in Lillibrooke Crescent, Cox Green, and in Crown Lane, Farnham Royal, at about 7.15am.
Westeros came to Windsor yesterday as the Coldstream Guards band treated tourists to rendition of the theme from smash hit show Game of Thrones.