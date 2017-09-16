New headteacher takes charge at Herries Preparatory School

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is the message from a new headteacher.

Fiona Long, who has previously taught throughout the UK, as well as in Paris and the Middle East, has replaced the outgoing Sophie Green at Herries Preparatory School, in Dean Lane, Cookham Dean.

And although she has come to Berkshire with a wealth of experience of private, state and international teaching, mum-of-two Mrs Long says she sees no reason to start meddling too much with Herries’ tried and tested formula.

She said: “One of the parents came to see me and said ‘we like our school and we like it the way it is’ – I completely agree.

“There’s something very special and magical about Herries.

“It’s got numerous strengths and it’s doing a fantastic job, one of it’s great strengths is its nurturing feel, it’s not a cookie cutter or a sausage factory.”